Doris Ann “Tina” Tino Cronin was born June 28, 1949, and passed away Saturday.
She is survived by her son: Jeff (Suzanne) Cronin, of Seymour; granddaughters: Katie and Ashlynn Cronin, of Seymour; sisters: Brenda Dixon, of Greeneville, and Phillis (Jerry) Jolly, of Sparta; brothers: Phillip Tino, of Arizona, and Jim (Shine) Tino, of Cookeville; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Paul Allen Cronin; her parents: Clyde Aletha Tino; a friend: David A. Hagaman; a brother: Rodney Dale; and a sister-in-law and dear friend: Edwina Cronin Kent.
Doris was born and raised in Greene County, graduating from Greenville High School in 1968.
She enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1968 and served six years. While stationed in California, she met her husband Paul. They married and lived in Colorado, Japan, Missouri, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Illinois.
She was always a caregive,r beginning with her husband and son. She spent much of her life working in Mother’s Day Out programs, caring for preschool-aged children.
Doris returned to Greene County in 2004 after the death of her husband. At this time she began working at Greene Valley Developmental Center, where she continued caring for others. She retired from GVDC in 2012.
After retirement, she enjoyed traveling with her friend David throughout the Southeastern United States. She provided excellent care for David in his last year of life as he fought his battle with cancer.
In 2018, she moved to Seymour to be near her son, daughter-in-law and two beloved granddaughters. Due to her declining health, she moved to Atria Weston Place in Knoxville in early 2019. She was diagnosed with advanced ALS in May 2019.
The family expressed a special thank you to the employees of Atria Weston Place, Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice, and Teresa Cooper of Maxim Healthcare for providing exceptional care to Tina in her final months.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Interment will take place at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E. Gov. John Sevier Highway, Knoxville, at a later date.
In lieu of plants and flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Doris “Tina” Cronin to The ALS Association Tennessee Chapter at webtn.alsa.org or mail to ALS Donations, P.O. Box 96, Natick, MA 01760.
