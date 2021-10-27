On Wednesday, Doris Jean Nichols of Fort Mill, South Carolina, passed away at the age of 88.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her life revolved around her family.
She was born Dec. 15, 1932, in Cocke County.
She was a fingerprint expert trained by the FBI and later employed by the Charlotte Police Department.
Jean was a member of Bewley’s Chapel Methodist Church and attended Fort Mill Baptist Church. She read the Bible daily and read the entire Bible many times.
She was an avid gardener and was known for her kindness and sense of humor.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years: Andy Nichols; her parents: Clinton and Hazel Moore; a sister: Jo Nell Coffey; two brothers-in-law: Sam Coffey and Bill Holt; and two nephews: Clint Holt and Steve Coffey.
She is survived by one son and two daughters: Mike (Dawn) Nichols of Columbia, South Carolina, Sherry (Dean) Sigmon of Fort Mill, South Carolina, and Lisa Nichols of St. Augustine, Florida; five grandchildren: Rebecca Buchanan, Ryan (Laura) Buchanan, Sarah Buchanan, Alex (Mason) Harpe and Michael Nichols Jr.; seven great-grandchildren: Julien Buchanan, Pollard Williams, Wyatt Buchanan, Nolen Buchanan, Mary Hollins Harpe, Georgia Mason Harpe and Weston Nichols. She is also survived by a sister: Jane Beets; nieces: Karen Coffey and Amy Vaughn; a nephew: Sam Coffey; and special friends including Marcie Bayne, Sue Coggins, Nancy Gregg, Joan Luttrell and Hazel Robinson.
Her services will be Friday at 2 p.m. in Bewley’s Chapel United Methodist Church. The Rev. Johnny Pursley will officiate. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. at the church.
Pallbearers include grandsons and close family friends.
Services are being handled by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.