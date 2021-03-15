Doris Lamons Eidson, 58, of Mohawk, passed away Thursday afternoon at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Survivors include two sons and one daughter-in-law: Chad Eidson, Dustin and Tera Eidson; one grandson: Burlin Eidson; two sisters: Linda Hawkins and Venita Warner; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Ray and Iline Lamons; husband: Eddie Eidson.
The family will receive friends from 2 – 3 p.m. Tuesday at Mt. Hope United Methodist Church with the funeral services to follow at 3 p.m. at the church. The Rev. Donald Swatzell will officiate. Interment will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery.
Family will be pallbearers.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.