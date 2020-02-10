Doris “Marian” Hensley, 70, of Chuckey, passed away Friday at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
Marian was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved her children and her Lord unconditionally. She read her Bible daily.
She worked at Holston Home for Children as the Early Childhood administrator for almost 30 years.
She always had a smile to welcome anyone she met. The nurses and doctors at Vanderbilt said her room was their favorite stop each day because she welcomed them with a smile that brightened their day no matter how she felt.
Marian loved singing in the choir at Cedar Grove United Methodist Church. She taught the adult Sunday school Class for many years and thought each member was so precious.
She is survived by her husband: Wilfred Hensley; a daughter and son-in-law: Wyndi and Jeremy Snapp; a son and his fiancée: Scott G’fellers and Amanda Hensley Hamby; a stepdaughter: Amy Britton; grandchildren: Marissa and Macey Snapp, Gavin and Chase G’fellers, Carli Hamby and Levi Britton; a brother and sister-in-law: Joe and Johnnie Bitner; nieces and nephews: Krystal and Judley Ross, Whitney and Justin Bryant, and Thomas Bitner; sisters-in-law and their husbands: Nellie and Paul McCrum, Betty and Gordon Aldridge, and Ivorine Collins; several other cousins, nieces and nephews; and special family from Illinois and Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Mabel Bitner.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Monday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Melissa Malcolm and the Rev. Denver Bitner officiating.
Family and friends are requested to meet at the funeral home at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to go in procession to the 3:30 p.m. graveside service at Cedar Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Chris Wilhoit, Kenny Norton, Thomas Bitner, Terry Collins, Michael Collins and Jimmy Dale Rich, II.
The Cedar Grove Adult Bible Class will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family will have a basket at the funeral home to collect Jesus Dollars that will be donated to Cedar Grove Church to use toward youth activities and angel trees.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to The Children’s Center in honor of Marian for playground equipment.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.