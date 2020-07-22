Doris Marie Wilhoit Shelton, of the Mt. Hebron community, passed away peacefully Monday afternoon at her home.
She will be remembered by many as a kind and caring lady who loved Jesus and her family.
Mrs. Shelton faithfully attended United Baptist Church for more than 40 years.
She is survived by her loving husband: Gene; a daughter and son-in-law whom she loved like a son: Connie and Will Walsh; two grandsons who were the light of her life: Dylan Walsh and his wife Emily of Columbia, South Carolina, and Derek Walsh and his fiancée Kate Metasavage of Knoxville; a sister and brother-in-law: Peggy and Jimmy Fox; brothers-in-law: Winston “PeeWee” Tweed, Boyd Fox, Carroll Woods and Rodney Landers; a sister-in-law: June and Bud Rupert; and many special nieces and nephews.
The family expressed a special thanks to Dr. Tyler Bailey and his staff, Amedisys Home Health and Amedisys Hospice of Greeneville for their kindness, compassion, and care.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Gerome and Florence Wilhoit; a brother: Ray Wilhoit; and sisters: Yeteva Wills, Ruby Ricker, Jackie Cutshaw, Patsy Fox, Vivian Woods, and Brenda Sue Tweed.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton. Funeral services will follow at 8 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Nick Bailey officiating.
Friends and family are asked to meet Friday at 9 a.m. at the funeral home to go in procession to the graveside service at Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jon Skidmore, Jeff Tweed, Justin Tweed, Brandon Tweed, Greg Nunn and Nathan Ramsey.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Gridley and Bill Bryson.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.