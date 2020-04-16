Dorothy Ann Bird, 85, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at her home.
She was a retired employee of Laughlin Memorial Hospital serving 46 years as a unit secretary on 4-East.
Survivors include: one daughter and son-in-law: Diana and Joe Malone of Greeneville; one son and daughter-in-law: Doyle Edward and Reba Bird of Greeneville; four grandchildren and their spouses: Matthew Bird Malone and Cassie, Jeff Bird and Chasity, Allen Bird and Jennifer, and Jackie Wolfinbarger and Paul; eight great-grandchildren: Jocelyn and Evelyn Malone, Kaylee Fincher, Bryson Bird, Sydni Bird, Tabatha Oliver, Randa Norton, Shane Morris and William Morris; eight great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; two brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Steve and Minnie Bird, and Bobby Gene and Wanda Lee Wilhoit; and other sisters-in-law: Mary June Broyles, Joyce Bird and Helen Jones.
She was a daughter of the late James Chapman and step-father: General Dixon and her mother: Minnie Dixon. She was preceded in death by her husband: Doyle R. Bird; two sisters: Helen Richards and Lucille Parton; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
There will be a private family viewing.
A private graveside service will be Friday at River Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Michael Sauls officiating.
The family expressed a special thanks to the nurses and staff of Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to River Hill Cemetery Association c/o Wayne Phillips, 145 Rolling Hills Road, Greeneville, TN 37743; or to Horse Creek Mission c/o Tammy Penley, 228 Cassi Road, Chuckey, TN 37641.
