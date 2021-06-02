Dorothy Arlene Gray (Died: June 1, 2021) Jun 2, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dorothy Arlene Gray, 92, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at Life Care Center of Greeneville.Arrangements will be announced later by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Madison “Madi” Percell (Died: May 22, 2021) Henry Ronnie Martin Convicted Of Reckless Homicide JUDD: How The Family Farm Shaped One Girl's Life Union Chapel FWB Leaders, Members Say Church Will Rebuild Michael Wayne Dockery (Died: May 25, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.