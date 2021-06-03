Dorothy Arlene Gray, 92, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
She was a teacher for 20 yrs in San Bernardino, California.
She is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law: Dale Gray, and Rhett and Debbie Gray; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one brother: Bob Cobb; and a host of extended family.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Howard W. Gray; a son: Howard D. Gray; one brother: Bill Cobb; and one sister: Gloria Cobb.
Graveside services will be Monday at 4 p.m. in Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery with Troy Stakiel officiating.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service are in charge of the arrangements.