Dorothy Babb Ramsey, 85, of Greeneville, passed away Friday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Jean and Sue Ramsey; daughters and sons-in-law: Annita and Ernest Klann, and Patsy and Walter Doolittle Jr.; grandchildren: Sarah Ramsey, Scotty Moorefield Jr., Walter John and Amanda Doolittle III; great-grandchildren: Stephen Moorefield and Stephanie Moorefield; a special friend: Tess Grizzle; and her church family at Faith Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Wilmer Ramsey; her parents: Ed and Laura Babb; sisters: Lena Belle Babb Miller and Charlotte Babb; and a brother: J.C. Babb.
Mrs. Ramsey attended Faith Temple Church.
The family expressed a special thank you to the staff of Durham-Hensley Health and Rehabilitation Center.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown.
Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with Pastor Doug White officiating.
Interment will be in River Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.