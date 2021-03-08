Dorothy Broyles Ayers, 90, of Greeneville passed away Friday at Johnson City Medical Center.
She retired with 23 years of service from Magnavox.
She was also a lifelong member of Bethesda United Methodist Church.
Dorothy’s family states she was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She had a tender and caring heart for everyone she met.
She enjoyed working in her flowers when her health permitted and was a daily radio bingo player as well as loving to listen to Southern Gospel Music.
Dorothy is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law: Debbie D. and Edward L. Ricker, and Rhonda J. and Jeffrey J. Neas, all of Greeneville; grandchildren: Bryan E. Ricker, Seth G. Neas and his wife. Courtney, and Clarissa Malone and her husband, Jimmy. her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She had four great-grandchildren: Colton Malone, Kaylee Malone, Deziryah Ricker and Alia Meeks. She was also survived by several special nieces and nephews.
She was the daughter of the late Perry and Clara Davis Broyles. She was preceded in death by her husband: L.C. Ayers; daughter: Patricia Ann Ayers, for whom she was a life time caregiver; three half-sisters: Juanita Davis, Virginia Brumley and Anna Lucille Broyles; and one half-brother: Bernnie Broyles.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 pm Tuesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Lynn Neas officiating.
The graveside service will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at 12:15 p.m. at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Neas, Edward Ricker, Charles Ricker, Corey Ricker, Jimmy Malone, Tommy Schrock, Jeff Idell and William Ricker.
Due to COVID – 19 family request those attending wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
