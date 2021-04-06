Dorothy Buckner Douthat, 90, died Sunday at Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville.
After retiring from Greene Valley Developmental Hospital and School as a cottage care provider, Dot worked another 16 years in the Foster Grandparent Program at Doak Elementary School.
She was a Christian and of the Baptist tradition.
She is survived by two daughters: Rebecca Ann Douthat of Greeneville and LuAnne Fantasia of Huntsville, Alabama; five grandchildren: Alyssa, Trey, Jaxson, Riley, Avigail, Brady and Azalea Joy; two sisters: Betty Quillin of Lakeland, Florida, and Grace Jones of Knoxville; and many nieces, nephews, and in-laws in both the Douthat and Buckner families. Special friends are Jane, Brandie, Susan, Karen and all of the staff and faculty at Doak Elementary School, as well as, a former student, Ms. Jesse Cox, Greeneville and the special staff who loved and cared for her at both Signature and Caris Healthcare.
Dot was born in Buncombe County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Harvey Buckner and Robena Gosnell Buckner. Her stepmother was Mary Frances Buckner. She was also preceded in death by her ex-husband: Thomas H. Douthat; a son: Archie; a brother: Bill Dockery of Marshall, North Carolina; a sister: Minnie Jean Ross of Powell; and a special friend: Ginger Bewley whom she loved and cared for at the Bewley Center.
Dot asked to be cremated with no formal services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the students’ Field Day Fund at Doak Elementary School.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
