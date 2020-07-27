Dorothy Cansler Solomon, 91, of Midway, a homemaker, passed away Saturday evening at Signature Healthcare Center.
She was a Baptist.
Survivors include four children: Carolyn Adams, Sonny and Judy Solomon, and David and Kathy Solomon all of Midway, and Eddie Solomon of Greeneville; grandchildren: Jennifer Solomon, Jaime Solomon, Matthew and Tonia Solomon, Hannah and Mike Reed, Doug Solomon, Eddie and Nikki Roberts, Sheila Massey and Melanie Antrican; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Ralph D. Solomon Sr.; a daughter-in-law: Martha Solomon; her parents: Mont G. and Juanita Cansler; six brothers: Joe Cansler, Bud Cansler, Pete Cansler, Junior Cansler, George Cansler and James Cansler; and four sisters: Judy Thompson, Louise Collins, Helen Henegar and Margaret Hubbard.
Graveside services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph Chapel Cemetery with the Rev. Ricky Morrison officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the service.
There will be no formal visitation.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Solomon, Mike Reed, Joe Cansler Jr., Carl Solomon and Calloway Pitts.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.