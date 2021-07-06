‘’Keep your roots deep in Him and have your lives built on Him. Be strong in the faith, just as you were taught, and always be thankful.” Colossians 2:7.
This is the legacy left by Dorothy Elizabeth Davis Waddell Ripley, 96, who departed from her earthly body Sunday and went to her heavenly home to reunite with her loved ones who have gone on before her.
She was a faithful member of Dixon Chapel Church of God, as long as her health permitted.
Dorothy had the gift of hospitality. She was always willing to open her home to anyone who had a need. She was famous for her homemade rolls, chicken and dumplings, Italian Creme Cake and many other delicious dishes.
She had loving hands that were always available to give a hug or to fold in prayer for anyone who had the need of prayer.
Her departure has left her family deeply saddened but they rejoice in the fact that they will see her again one day!!
She is survived by her children: Jimmy (Nancy) Waddell, Jo Ann Shipley, Betty Jean (Lawrence) Shelton, Quentin Waddell and Virginia Waddell; grandchildren: Jim Waddell, Paula (Jaime) Cox, Genifer (Johnny) Landers, Beth Waddell, Cindi Shipley, Duane (Ginny) Shipley, Paul (Teresa) Shipley, Brian (Marlene) Waddell, Ralph Myers, Jr., Israel Bolinger, Amanda (Chris) Brooks, Gena (Chuck) Milligan and David Shipley; great-grandchildren: Chasity and Michael Waddell, Jessica and Abbey Cox, Ashlee (Daniel) Lynch, Seth and Christian Morelock, Bonnie Waddell, Ryan and Alex Whitlock, Candace (Guss) Laws, Adam (Catherine) Hensley, Tyler Shipley, Alexander (Carrie) Shipley, Brandt and Brendan Shipley, Cameron and Luke Myers, Caden Gaddis, Victoria, Christopher and Nathaniel Brooks, Kori Smith, Carly Myers and Chelsea Edmonson; great-great-grandchildren: Khloe and Knox Laws, Elijah, Ezra and Ezekiel Lynch, Arabella and Azayla Morelock, Kaylee and Kyan Myers, Kaveon Jones and Jordyn Bunche; sister-in-law: Reba Kilday, Chrystal Myers (who was like a granddaughter); special nephews: Bob Davis and Charles Davis, who always thought of her as a second mom; several other nieces, nephews, and friends; a daughter-in-law: Regina Waddell; three stepsons: Roy Gene (Jo) Ripley, Jerry (Melissa) Ripley and Doug (Katy) Ripley; nine step grandchildren; 14 step great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Charlie and Minnie Hensley Davis; her first husband and father of her children: Paul H. Waddell; her second husband: Gerald Ripley; a son: Dewey Lee Waddell; her sisters: Connie Darnell, Bonnie Lamb and Charlsie Phillips; brothers: Vernie Hensley, Alvin, and Roy Davis; two stepchildren: Donna Johnson and Carroll Allen Ripley; and a son-in-law: Kenneth C. Shipley.
The family will receive friends from 2-6 p.m. Friday at Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Services, Afton chapel. The funeral will follow at 6 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with Pastor Steve Hux and Pastor Bobby Morrison officiating.
The graveside service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in Stone Dam Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dixon Chapel Church of God, c/o Patricia Garber, 149 Indian Hills Dr., Greeneville, TN 37745; or East Tennessee Campground Association, c/o Karen Knight, 299 S. Rufe Taylor Rd, Greeneville, TN 37745.
The family expresses a special thanks to University of Tennessee Hospice, Dr. Sonya Woods and nurse, Sarah Johns.