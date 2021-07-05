Dorothy Elizabeth Davis Waddell Ripley (Died: July 4, 2021) Jul 5, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dorothy Elizabeth Davis Waddell Ripley, 96, of the Rheatown community, passed away Sunday at her home.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Erwin Man Drowns At Crockett Birthplace State Park Smoothing Things Over: Water Commission Addresses Rough Streets Michael Wade Marsh (Died: June 24, 2021) What Do I Do If I Lose My COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card? American Downtown Offers Free Fun For Everyone Saturday Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.