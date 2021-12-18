Dorothy Irene Trippler, 94, of Mosheim, passed away Dec. 8 at her home.
She was born June 17, 1927, in Pine City, Minnesota.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
She had a love of helping and animals.
She is survived by children: Duane (Sandra) Trippler and Diane (Danny) Willmarth; grandchildren: Chad and Jamie Willmarth, Kristi (Dean) Borer, Darin (Davine) and Justin (Deanna) Trippler; great-grandchildren: Hannah and Hailey, Makenna and Maci Borer, Cooper and Maddux Willmarth, Matthew (Desiree), Brittany, Justin, Justin Michael and Kenneth (Kaylyn) Trippler; step grandchildren: Michaele (Timothy) Pennell and Andrea (Brody) Quihuis; and a step great-grandchild: Tayler Pennell.
She was preceded in death by a husband: Dewey Allen Trippler whom she married in 1946; two brothers; a sister; her parents: George and Elsie Mohr; and a step grandson: Michael Pumpelly.
The graveside service will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. in Price’s Cemetery, Romeo.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.