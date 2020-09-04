Dorothy J. Smith, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at Brookdale Assisted Living.
Dorothy was born June 29, 1925, in Bangor, Maine. Her parents were John and Kate Jamieson of Prince Edward Island, Canada. She was one of nine children and the last one to pass away.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Earle F. Smith who passed away Dec. 23, 1989; and her grandson: Marc L. Mays who passed away Sept. 3, 2018.
Before retiring to Tennessee, she was employed by several different banks in Delaware and Maryland as a mortgage loan officer.
She was an avid bridge player with several clubs and enjoyed playing golf with the Ladies Golf at Link Hills when her health permitted.
She was a former member of Notre Dame Catholic Church.
Dorothy was a member of the Eastside Garden Club, Link Hills Country Club and Andrew Johnson Club
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Earle and Debra Smith of North Augusta, South Carolina; two daughters and a son-in-law: Kathy and Vic Caserta of Anna Marie Island, Florida, and Karen Smith at Lake Norman in Denver, North Carolina.
There are three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, Marc Mays of North Carolina (deceased), Mallory Smith Barber of South Carolina, Ross (Kristen) Smith of South Carolina, Grant Jamieson and Harper Lanigan Smith, and one stepgrandchild, Jabies Collins of Johnson City.
A celebration of life to be determined at a later date.
Interment will be in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.