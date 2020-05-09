Dorothy Jane McAmis (Died: May 8, 2020) May 9, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dorothy Jane McAmis, 78, of Millers Chapel Road, passed away Friday morning at her home.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Child Dies In Camper Fire, Second Child Injured Steven Michael Waits (Died: May 3, 2020) Greene County Native Fights Virus On New York Frontlines Pennie Waddell Knight (Died: May 1, 2020) Diane Hilton (Died: May 3, 2020) Recent FREE e-Pubs Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.