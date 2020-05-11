Dorothy Jane McAmis, 78, of Miller’s Chapel Road, Greeneville, passed away Friday at her home.
She was a member of Friendship Free Will Baptist Church.
She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law: Pam and Jason Smith; two sons and daughters-in-law: Nick and Shay McAmis, and Jerad and Angela McAmis; grandchildren: Tracy (John) Holmes, Sarah (Scott) Jones, Gwendalin Smith, Madison Smith, Josiah Smith, Susie McAmis and Thomas McAmis; great-grandchildren: Ben Holmes, Elsie Holmes, Silas Holmes, Kylee Jones and Luke Jones; one sister: Betty Britton; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Juanita Malone, Mary Malone, Bobby and Diane McAmis, Lorraine and Eddie Charlton, and Betty Barnes; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Billy Joe McAmis; one son: Billy Lyle McAmis; her parents: Oscar and Susan Malone; brothers: Shobert (Betty) Malone, Robert (Clara) Malone, Samuel Cecil Malone, Homer Bert “H.B.” Malone, Earnest Bewley “Ozzy” (Ruby) Malone and Doug (Callie Sue) Malone; and one brother-in-law: Loverne “Bud” McAmis.
The family will receive from 2–4 and 6–8 p.m. friends Tuesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Bob Simpson and the Rev. Clifford Dalton officiating.
Interment will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery on Horton Highway. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at noon to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Cletus Miller, Greg Keller, Steven Keller, Stacy Franklin, Barry Antonelli, Chris Smith, Nathan Malone and Brian Malone.
Honorary pallbearers will be Family and friends.
The family expressed a special thanks to Amedysis Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.