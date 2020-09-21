Dorothy Jane Moore, 71, of Greeneville, passed away Friday at her home.
She was a loving mother and grandmother.
Jane retired from Greene Valley Developmental Center as a cottage manager. She was of the Methodist faith.
She is survived by two sons: Jimmy L. Hayes Jr. and his wife, Trecia, and Arthur Ben Moore; and his father: Terry Moore, all of Greeneville; one granddaughter: Samantha Hayes; three stepgrandchildren: Letisha Ricker, Andrew Carter and Chesney Carter; one brother: Tom Haney and Sandy Barr of Chuckey; one sister: Priscilla Westmoreland of Chuckey; several nieces and nephews; and special friends: Stewart and Lillie Cowles.
She was a daughter of the late Thomas Ross Haney and Dorothy Hazel Grubbs Haney and was preceded in death by a sister: Mitzi Dunn.
There will be no formal visitation.
A graveside will be held at a later date in Stone Dam Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
