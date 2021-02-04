Dorothy Louise Duncan Myers Ricker, 93, passed away Tuesday at Laughlin Healthcare Center.
Originally from Illinois, but had been a resident of Greene County for more than 80 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Dewey Lee Ricker; an infant son: Arthur Ricker; a sister: Ruby Trammell; a brother: Freddie Duncan; three special nieces: Barbara Hudson, Brenda Finchum and Patti Luttrell; and a daughter-in-law: Tatina Ricker.
Dorothy is survived by four sons and daughters-in-law: Joeby George Myers Jr. of Lincoln, Nebraska, Jackie Lee and Brenda Myers of Pigeon Forge, Dayton Allen Myers of Knoxville and Leonard Lee Ricker of Greeneville; and three grandchildren: Zachery Myers, Haley Myers and Gage Ricker.
There will be a small gathering at the cemetery to carry out her final wishes.
