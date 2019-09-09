MORRISTOWN — Dorothy Louise “LuLu” Riley, 89, passed away Friday.
She was a member of Robertson Creek Baptist Church.
Mrs. Riley retired from U.S. Postal Service as postmaster at Whitesburg with 32 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Jay W. Riley; her daughter: Jean Riley Trent; her parents: Lizzie Tomlinson and Rankin Long Sr.; her stepmother: Martha Jane Long; brothers: Rankin Long Jr. and Michael Long; and a son-in-law: Bruce Trent.
She is survived by her children: Jim (Judy) Riley and Susie (Martin) Stanley; a sister: Nellie Loveday; grandchildren: Theresa Young, Dusty (Lindsey) Riley, Jason (Sherrie) Cook and Jonas Cook; and great-grandchildren: Keeton and Khloee Riley, and Klein and Jacob Cook.
The family expressed a special thanks to the employees and staff at Durham-Hensley Health & Rehabilitation Center and a big “Thank You” to Sherrie Martin.
Graveside services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Riley Cemetery in Mohawk with the the Rev. Scott Farmer, Rev. Howard “Johnny” Shipley and Rev. Dannie Bell officiating.
Allen Funeral Home of Morristown is in charge of services.