Dorothy Ricker Poe, age 94, of Brookdale Assisted Living Greeneville, passed away Sunday.
She was the daughter of the late J. Mort and Mary E. Ricker of Tusculum. She was a housewife and member of the First Baptist Church.
Dorothy is survived by her husband of 75 years: Charles R. Poe of Greeneville; daughter and son-in-law: Brenda and Charles Carpenter of Franklin, Tennessee; a son and daughter-in-law: Charles J. and Thelma Poe of Greeneville; five grandchildren and their spouses: Lori and Jake Bird of Greeneville, Charles and Jeannie Carpenter of Greeneville, Jonathan and Katie Carpenter of Liberty, Missouri, Alexander and Celeste Carpenter of Kansas City, Missouri and Sarah and Stephen Catignani of Franklin, Tennssee; two step grandchildren: Phillip and Aaron Daniel of Cleveland, Tennessee. She is also survived by seven great grandchildren: Morgan, A.J., Alexis, Madison, Bailey, Knox and Kelly Ann; a sister: Nannie Kate Hope.
She was preceded in death by two sisters: Sue Payne and Mildred Ricker and two brothers: Walter and Louis Ricker.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Dr. David Green officiating.
Interment will follow the funeral service in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers are: Charles Carpenter, Jonathan Carpenter, Alexander Carpenter, Jake Bird, Stephen Catignani, Jimmy Hope and Michael Hope.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church 211 N. Main Street Greeneville, Tennessee 37745.
