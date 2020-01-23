TAMPA, FL — Dorothy Swatzell Ledford, 96, died in Tampa Tuesday at 5:20 p.m.
Ms. Ledford lived in Johnson City, Tennessee, for the majority of her adult life, having moved from her childhood home in Greeneville, Tennessee.
She previously worked as the head-cashier at the Little Store and was the manager of the C&R and S&H green stamp stores.
She was a long-time member of Pinecrest Baptist Church. She will be remembered for her faith in Jesus Christ, her love of family and her warm, glowing smile and nonjudgmental kindness.
Survivors include her son: Dr. Dennis K. Ledford and his wife, Jennifer, of Lutz, Florida; three grandsons: Keith (Kathryn) in Sarasota, Florida, Michael (Natascha) in Arlington, Virginia, and Robert (Devany) in Tampa; 10 grandchildren; a nephew: James David Swatzell; and cousins: Lisa Hayes and Lee Lyons.
Ms. Ledford was a daughter of the late David and Nora Swatzell. She was preceded in death by her husband: Lawrence Ledford; her brothers: Frank, Boner, Charlie and Luke Swatzell; her sister: Kathryn Gaddis; and one great-grandson: Lukas Ledford.
A memorial service to celebrate Dorothy’s life is tentatively planned for May 2020 in Johnson City and her grandson, the Rev. Keith Ledford, will preside.
She will be interned beside her late husband, Lawrence.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pinecrest Baptist Church, 2129 Old Lewis Road, Johnson City, TN 37601.
Send condolences online at www.macdonaldfuneral.com.