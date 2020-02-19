Dorothy “Willadean” Fort, 92, of Greeneville, died peacefully Friday.
Willadean is survived by her daughter: Mary Katherine “Kathy” Hubbard; a grandson: Brandon Smith (Kristi); a brother: Lloyd Donald “L.D.” Johnston; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by parents: Candy Everett and Mary Adeline Johnston; her husband: Lesley G. Fort; and sons: Larry Dean Fort and Edward Dwayne Fort.
Willadean was born and raised in Greeneville and graduated from Greeneville High School.
When she wasn’t painting ceramics, she was designing artwork at Diamond G Printing until she and her daughter opened their shop, Frames ‘N Things. Willadean loved to show her artistic talent through her framing designs and beautiful hand painted ceramics!
She was an active member of Tusculum Baptist Church and enjoyed attending services and events until her health no longer allowed her to do so.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel.
Interment to follow at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.