Dorris Louise Wilhoit, 84, of White Sands Road, gained her angel wings Wednesday evening at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was born Dec. 21, 1935, in Greeneville.
She was the widow of Winford Wilhoit, who died in 2004.
Mrs. Wilhoit retired from The Health Barn after 25 years of service.
She attended Victory Church of God as long as her health permitted.
Mrs. Wilhoit enjoyed gardening, being outside, family gatherings and spending time with her friends at Adult Day Service.
She was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Ora Brown Morelock and was preceded in death by a brother, James C. Morelock.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law: Karen Wilhoit-Landry and James Landry; a son and daughter-in-law: Keith and Lesa Wilhoit; and her grandchildren: Devin Landry of Murfreesboro, Derek Wilhoit and Ashley Wilhoit of Greeneville; great-grandchildren: Cobran Wilhoit, Caden Wilhoit and Jewelian McQuade, all of Greeneville; three brothers-in-law and their spouses: Bobby and Wanda Wilhoit, Lawrence and Joyce Wilhoit, Carroll and Brenda Wilhoit, all of Greeneville; a sister-in-law: Anita Morelock of Fayetteville, Georgia; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no formal visitation.
The private funeral service will be Saturday in the GreeneLawn Mausoleum with entombment following. The Rev. Jim Fillers will officiate.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.