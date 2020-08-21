Dortha Mae Johnson, 88, of Woodlyn St., Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at Laughlin Healthcare Center.
She retired from Magnavox/Philips.
Dortha was a member of Gass Memorial Cumberland Presbyterian Church and the Cumberland Presbyterian Women’s Circle.
Dortha is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Charles and Teena Johnson of Greeneville; her daughter and son-in-law: Brenda and Michael Stevens of Texas; her son and daughter-in-law: Terry and Carolyn Johnson of Chuckey; her daughter and son-in-law: Tammy and Bill Musick of South Carolina; grandchildren: Jason and Debbie Johnson of Afton, Candace Johnson of Greeneville, Charles Landon and Marcie Newton, Michael A. Stevens and Zachary Stevens, all of Texas, Donna Graham and Don Graham, both of Chuckey, Tina and Richard Spear of Greeneville, Travis and Patrisha Graham of Chuckey, Ashley and Dwayne Hall, and B. J. Musick, all of Nebraska, Jon David and Lindsay Musick of Georgia, Nathan Musick, and Kelli and Matthew Croft, all of South Carolina; great-grandchildren; Jordan Tarlton and Nancy, Taylor Johnson and Caroline, Leila Stevens, Bill and Heather Young, Christian Spear, Jonathan Graham, Dylan Graham, Austin Summey, Breanna Toliver, Sierra Hall, Logan Hall, Caroline Musick, Abigail Musick, Karleigh Croft, Mattison Croft, Rhett Croft; great-great-grandchildren: Mason Young, Marley Young, Makenleigh Young, Montana Young, Bailey Grace Graham, Ady Summey; brothers and sisters-in-law: Dale and Mary Blazer, Tommy and Mildred Blazer, and Bobby and Judy Blazer; several nieces and nephews; and special friends: Helen Marshburn, June Laughlin and Shelby Johnson.
She was a daughter of the late Curtis and Lillie Mae Hutton Blazer. She was also preceded in death by her husband: Charlie Bill Johnson; a grandson: Daniel Johnson; brothers: William “Billy” Blazer and Donald “Duck” Blazer; and twin sisters: Lois Malone and Louise Turner.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Lynn Mercer and the Rev. Terry Johnson officiating.
Interment will be Monday at 11 a.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10 a.m. to go in procession to the graveside.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family expressed a special thank you to Dr. Joe Austin and Dr. Anil V. Tumkur and also a special thank you to Laughlin Healthcare Center staff and West Wing nurses and CNAs.
