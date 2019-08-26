Dot Thompson, 92, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Shelton, and son-in-law, Jim Massey, with whom she made her home; grandson and his wife: David and Becky Thompson; stepgrandchildren: Jody Massey, and Stacy Harkleroad and her husband, Brad; great-grandchildren: Ryan Thompson, Corie and Brady Harkleroad, Chase, Cobran and Casen Massey; a sister: Ruth Armstrong and her husband, Walter; several nieces and nephews; and special friends: Danny and Teresa Carver, and Jerry and Sandra Carter.
She was preceded in death by her sons: Ralph and David Lynn Thompson; her parents: Stevie and Mae Moore; a sister: Addie Kimery; and a daughter-in-law: Mae Thompson.
Ms. Dot was a very loving mother and grandmother. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be Monday at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Danny Ricker officiating.
Pallbearers will be Jody Massey, Brad Harkleroad, Joe Armstrong, Roger Massey, Danny Carver and Toby Sanches.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
