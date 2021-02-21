Douglas Bryan Ricker (Died: Feb. 12, 2021) Feb 21, 2021 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Douglas Bryan Ricker, 60, of Florence, Colorado, passed away Friday.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser Rose-Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Jordan M. Ellis (Died: Feb. 14, 2021) Van Driver Killed In Crash Involving School Bus Kenny Renner (Died: Feb. 15, 2021) Gary L. Compton (Died: Feb. 16, 2021) Deborah Susan Alexander (Died: Feb. 12, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.