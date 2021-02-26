DOUGLAS BRYAN RICKER

DOUGLAS BRYAN RICKER

Douglas Bryan Ricker, 60 of Florence, Colorado, passed away Feb. 12.

He was born March 7, 1960, in Greeneville.

He is survived by two sons: Steven and Doug; siblings: Janet (Richard) Doak, Patty (Larry) Cannon, Jeanie (Paul) Smith, Judy (Steve) Stocks, Marsha Ricker and Michael Ricker: and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Shirley Morell and Luther Ricker of Greeneville; a brother: Marty; his stepparents; his grandparents; aunts; uncles; and nieces.

Graveside services will be Saturday at 1 p.m. in Oak Grove Cemetery with Allen Lawson officiating. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the service.

Condolences may be sent to the Ricker family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.

