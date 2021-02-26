Douglas Bryan Ricker, 60 of Florence, Colorado, passed away Feb. 12.
He was born March 7, 1960, in Greeneville.
He is survived by two sons: Steven and Doug; siblings: Janet (Richard) Doak, Patty (Larry) Cannon, Jeanie (Paul) Smith, Judy (Steve) Stocks, Marsha Ricker and Michael Ricker: and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Shirley Morell and Luther Ricker of Greeneville; a brother: Marty; his stepparents; his grandparents; aunts; uncles; and nieces.
Graveside services will be Saturday at 1 p.m. in Oak Grove Cemetery with Allen Lawson officiating. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the service.
