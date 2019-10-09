JONESBOROUGH — Douglas Landers, 77, Telford, passed away Friday at his residence.
Mr. Landers was a native of Greene County and the son of the late Connie and Elsie Shelton Landers. He was also preceded in death by his grandson: Christopher Landers; and eight brothers and sisters.
Mr. Landers was a member of Limestone Church of the Brethren, where he enjoyed singing in the choir.
He was a “Jack of all trades” and enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing and anything outdoors.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years: Patsy Jennings Landers; three sons and daughters-in-law: Jeff and Robin Landers, Todd and Karen Landers, and Keith and Carlas Landers; grandchildren: Jeffery Landers, Douglas (Jessica) Landers, Brandon (Jessica) Landers, Luke (Brittany) Landers and Beverly Landers (Josh Willamson); great-grandchildren: Kaelyn, Kase, Waylon and Eily; brothers: Claude Landers, and Calvin Landers; sisters: Nellie Johnson and Jean Jennings; and a special neighbor: Spencer.
Memorial service for Mr. Landers will be Friday at 6 p.m. at Limestone Church of Brethren with Pastor Jim Griffith officiating.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremations Services are in change of the arrangements.