Douglas M. “Mack” Farley, 76, of Kirk Lane, Mosheim, passed away Sunday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He was a member of Jackson’s Chapel Free Will Baptist Church.
Mr. Farley was a retired carpenter.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years: Katherine Gail Farley; children: Melessa Collins, Robbie Farley, Doug Farley, David Farley, Chantelle (Glen) Martin, Chris (Tonya) Ward, Joshua Ward and Mark Ward; grandchildren: Ashley (Kris) Buckner, Christian Grooms, Josh Farley, Dylan Farley, Kayla Kelley, Jordan Raines, Juliet Ward, Brian Ward, Dillan Ward, Deanna Ward and several other grandchildren and stepgrandchildren; great-grandchildren: Kendrick Hayes, Hailieh Hux, Bella Hux, Letti Grooms, Rosealie Grooms, Daisy Grooms, Shade Grooms, Cheyenne Grooms and other great-grandchildren; two sisters: Ruth Kessler and Mary G Benjy-Smith; and a brother: Clifford Farley.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Clifford and Mary Farley; one great-grandson: August Young; and two brothers: Ralph Farley and Anthony Farley.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Jeff Blake officiating.
Interment will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in Jackson’s Chapel Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jack Hockett, Austin Carver, Doug Farley, Robbie Farley, David Farley and Kendrick Hayes.
Condolences may be sent to the Farley family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.