MORRISTOWN — Douglas McIntosh, 62, of Mosheim, passed away early Sunday at his home.
He was a hardworking man and a loving husband who was all about his family.
Mr. McIntosh was preceded in death by his parents, J.C. and Geneva McIntosh.
Survivors include his wife of 28 years and the love of his life: Brenda McIntosh; stepson whom he loved and was so proud of: Chad Riley; a brother: Dennis McIntosh; sisters: Rhonda Rich and Trish Thompson; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; two special nieces whom he loved as his own and spent a lot of time in the home: Jaima Debord and Summer Britt; a special great-niece who ruled his heart and his home: Aubbie Upton; and special great-nephew who kept him on his toes: Andrew Britt.
At his request, Douglas will be cremated and there will be no formal services. The family will plan private services for a later date.
