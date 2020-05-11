Dovie Faydean Carter, 83, of Mosheim died Friday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She retired from Magnavox after several years of service.
Mrs. Carter was a devoted Christian and faithful member of Brown Springs Baptist Church and the Dorcis Sunday school class. She attended as long as her health permitted and loved to sing as often as she could in the church choir.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Barry and Rhonda Carter; a special granddaughter and caregiver: Shanna Rae Carter and her boyfriend, Robert Trusty Jr.; a brother-in-law: Jimmy Lynn Carter and his family of Mosheim; a sister-in-law: Delores Cutshall and his family of Ohio; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mrs. Carter is preceded in death by her husband: Walter Eugene Carter; her parents: Fletcher and Maudie Ball; and several sisters and brothers.
Friends may call at their convenience Monday a Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Family and friends are asked to meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Brown Springs Baptist Church Cemetery for graveside services. The Rev. Richard Long will officiate.
The Carter family expressed a special thank you to University of Tennessee Medical Center Home Care and the staff of Greeneville Community Hospital East ICU.
Condolences may be sent to the Carter family at www.doughty-stevens.com.