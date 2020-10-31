Doyle Ralph Key went to be with his Mom, Dad and Sister in Heaven Thursday morning at the home of his brother, Dennis Key, and his wife, Jo.
Doyle “Slick” as he was lovingly known will always be an influence in our everyday walk of life. He was a good honorable, Christian man much loved and will forever missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his brother: Dennis Key and his wife, Jo, who were his caregivers. Doyle is also survived by nieces: Cammie Baum and her husband, Steven Baum, Candyce Peters, Shellie Gaddis, and Pam and Johnny Gaddis; and great-nephews: Bradon Peters, Camdon Baum, and baby Knox, son of Candyce Peters.
He was preceded in heaven by his mother and daddy: Maggie and Ralph Key; a sister: Mary Ellen and Orville Lutz; a special nephew: Landon Key, which he thought of as his own; a great-nephew: Colan Peters; and a special stepdaughter: Carla.
We asked everyone that loved him to strive to be humble and as kind as he was. Love the Lord as #1.
Doyle was lovingly cared for by his angel nurses of Amedisys Hospice and was blessed to have Donna Greene, Lisa Evans and Leslie Laws.
A gathering of family and friends will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. It is requested by the family that those attending, wear mask and practice social distancing. Following the gathering the interment will be in Hardin’s Chapel Cemetery with the Rev. Jim Fain and Chaplain John Fultz officiating.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be the staff of Amedisys Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.