Dr. Coy Barton Stone, 71, of Greeneville, Tennessee, passed away March 11 in Greeneville.
Coy was born April 22, 1948, in McKenzie, and later moved with his family to Rieves, where his father was the pastor of Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
He graduated from Jonesboro Hodge High School in 1966. After a year of college, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served as an Aviation Anti-Submarine Warfare Operator, being promoted to Petty Officer 2nd Class.
Leaving active duty in 1971, Coy returned to Tennessee where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Zoology at the University of Tennessee at Martin, he was accepted into medical school in 1972, and graduated in 1978.
Coy spent most of his life in his home state of Tennessee. When Coy was a boy, his family took a road trip through the eastern part of Tennessee. Ever since then, he knew that he wanted to return one day to make that area his home. He did, bringing his family with him, in the autumn of 1999.
Coy married the love of his life, Georgia Ann Scheen, Nov. 22, 1975 in Shreveport, Louisiana. In 1978, he reenlisted in the U.S. Navy as an officer and graduated from medical school. Coy, Georgia and their six children loved traveling the world, thanks to the navy. Coy especially enjoyed living in Spain, Washington state, and Okinawa, Japan. Of his many deployments his first and favorite was being stationed in Rota, Spain. The highlight of his navy career was flying a T-34C solo during his training as a flight surgeon. “I’m so tall, I have problems getting into an aircraft cockpit,” he recalled.
Dr. Stone received meritorious service as head of the Medical Department and Acting Director of Clinical Services at Halyburton Naval Hospital, Cherry Point, North Carolina, from October 1994 until his retirement in June 1997.
Coy helped Georgia educate their six children at home, teaching math, geography and Latin.
He showed love and kindness not only to his family, but also to his community, staff and patients. “Dr. Stone was the best listener,” his patients often recall.
Coy believed the Bible to be true and placed his faith in the Lord Jesus Christ as his savior. Georgia is happy that he is now reunited with his son, Jonathan.
His friends and family will always remember him as a family man, compassionate doctor; as a devoted Volunteer fan, collector of information and gadgets, wordsmith and gentle giant; as a Tetris master, pinball player, Candy Crush king, puzzle-maker, gardener, bear-hugger, fun-filled uncle and jokester; as a carpenter, generous giver, quiet observer and Jeopardy! nerd; as fascinated by science fiction, film, time travel and World War II history; as a fan of Enya and oldies; as patient, calm, reassuring, humble, meticulous, kind, humble, wry, witty, attentive, respectful of others, and a faithful friend.
He was a man of few words, but when he did speak, it mattered and you wanted to listen. And when he laughed, his face would scrunch up in the most wonderful way, and the whole room would light up around him.
He is survived by his wife: Georgia Ann Stone of Greeneville; two daughters and a son-in-law: Joanna and Bryon Rossi of Sterling Heights, Michigan, and Sarah Lee Stone of Greeneville; three sons and daughters-in-law: Barton and Sarah Stone of Chattanooga, David and Melissa Stone of Cookeville, and Daniel and Victoria Stone of Greeneville; nine grandchildren: Jett and Cannon Rossi, Marian and Arthur Stone, Pete, Lucy, Jack and Dolly Stone, and Frederick Stone; sisters and brother-in-law; Sarah Stone of Greeneville, Leah Stone of Greenwood, Louisiana, Janet Taylor of Asheville, North Carolina, Cynthia Rodie of Bossier, Louisiana, and Rick and Megan Scheen of Austin, Texas; 12 nieces and nephews including: Laura Urban Ritter of Greeneville.
He was preceded in death by his son: Jonathan Arthur Stone; his parents: Pastor Alfred and Bonnie Stone; his brother: Dr. Gene Stone; and brother-in-law: Larry Urban.
Coy’s favorite Bible verses are: Ephesians 2: 8-9 “For by Grace you have been saved through faith; and that not of yourself, it is the gift of God; not as a result of works, so that no one may boast.”
There will be no visitation or ceremony for the public.
If anyone would like to share a story or memory of him for the family to read, please send to memoriesofcoy@gmail.com.
Coy supported many ministries. Any memorial can be sent to one of the following: Frontier Alliance International found at Faimission.com, Joel Richardson Ministries found at Joelstrumpet.com. Also if you would like to donate to a non-profit that fights sex trafficking, please make checks out to Abide Ministries, for whom his son-in-law works, and put “patron” in the memo line, or if you would like to contribute online, go to Abide.community.
