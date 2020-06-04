Dr. Crystal M. Southerland (Died: June 2, 2020) Jun 4, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dr. Crystal M. Southerland, of Viking Place, Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at Johnson City Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Did A Wampus Cat Stalk Greene County In 1918? Sheriff Condemns Officer Actions In Floyd Death Hungry Bear Makes Way To Greeneville STORY, PHOTOS, VIDEO: Greeneville Rally Passionate, Peaceful Doris Ann Hensley (Died: May 30, 2020) Recent FREE e-Pubs Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.