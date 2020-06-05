Dr. Crystal Mae Southerland, 52, of Viking Place, Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at Johnson City Medical Center.
Crystal graduated from East Tennessee State University and the Quillen College of Medicine at the top of her class.
She worked at Takoma, Urgent Care and Glow Medical Spa, and was a member of Greene County Medical Society, American Medical Association and the Honor Society of PHI CAPPA PHI.
Crystal attended Wayside Baptist Church, where she enjoyed playing the piano and singing in previous years.
She is survived by her mother: Joann Southerland of Greeneville; a sister and brother-in-law: Lisa and Arthur Stair III; and a niece and nephew: Jazmine Stair and Winfield Stair, all of Kingsport; aunts; uncles; cousins; and her special friends.
She was preceded in death by her father: Lonnie Lawrence Southerland; and her grandparents: Frances and Alfred Southerland, and Elizabeth and Amos Cruey.
The family expressed a special thanks to all the doctors and healthcare providers who treated her conditions over the years.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Sunday in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Leonard Cutshaw.
Interment will follow at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.