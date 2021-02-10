Dr. James Paul Fillers, of Woodstock, Georgia, died January 6 at his home. He was 69.
Dr. Fillers was a native of Greeneville, a 1969 graduate of Greeneville High School. He continued his studies at East Tennessee State University and earned his PhD in bio chemistry from University of Tennessee in Knoxville.
While living in Greeneville, he attended First Christian Church of Greeneville.
He retired from Hewlett Packard.
Survivors include his loving mother: Delphine Fillers of Greeneville; an aunt and uncle: Alice and Mark Hoover; numerous cousins; and special friends: Richard Woodward and Bob Cassady.
He was preceded in death by his father: James Franklin Fillers; his maternal grandparents: Paul and Milum Gentry Gosnell; and his paternal grandparents: Dan and Betty Fillers.
Due to the Covid19 pandemic, there will be no formal service or visitation.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.