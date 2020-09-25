Dr. Kenneth Clark Susong, 92, of East Grove St., Greeneville, passed away Wednesday morning at his home.
He was a graduate of Greeneville High School and East Tennessee State University. Upon graduation, he began working for Pet Milk Company in the Accounting Department. In 1950, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. Following his military service, he wanted to pursue a career in medicine and with the help of the G.I. bill that became a reality. He graduated from Tennessee Tech and University of Tennessee Memphis Medical School.
Dr. Susong practiced medicine one year in Jonesborough and then returned to Greeneville where he practiced for 56 years before his retirement Oct. 1, 2017, at the age of 89 ½.
He was a Presbyterian.
Dr. Susong was a member of Beersheba Masonic Lodge No. 449, the Order of the Eastern Star, Shriners, Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Medical Association and the Greene County Medical Society. Dr. Susong was a licensed pilot, who enjoyed flying, and was an avid golfer.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years: Jean Lane Susong; four daughters and sons-in-law: Margaret E. “Libby” and Mike Helle, Rebecca “Becca” and Mike Gosnell, Martha and Mike Bender, and Sandra and Rick Smith; lifelong nurse and friend: Phyllis Johnson and her husband, Rex; grandchildren and their spouses: Nic and Kylie Helle, Paul and Michelle Helle, Ty and Denise Gosnell, Aryn Gosnell-Cooper and Ben, Adam Bender, Angela Bender, Sarah Smith, Chris Smith and Angie Smith; great-grandchildren: Brayden Helle, Brooklyn Helle, Grey Helle, Steffanie Carr and Colton Cooper; a sister and brother-in-law: Beck and Wayne Thomson; two sisters-in-law: Emma Frances Susong and Gena Lane; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: David Edgar and Margaret E. Susong; brothers: D.E. Susong and Bob Susong; and sisters: Helen Brown and Elizabeth Shanks.
The family exxpressed a special thanks to his caregivers, Candace McClure, Sandy Delk, Diana Motter, Amedisys Hospice, Dr. Brad Strange, Dr. Joseph Scott, Heather Spradlin, medical staff and employees of Laughlin Memorial Hospital.
Also, Dr. Susong’s family expressed a thanks to all of his former patients for their many years of loyalty, love and friendship.
There will be no formal visitation, however, those who wish to pay their respects to Dr. Susong may do so from 3-7 p.m. Friday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
A private graveside service will be held at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. The Rev. Tammy Greene will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Mike Helle, Mike Gosnell, Mike Bender, Rick Smith, Nic Helle, Paul Helle, Ty Gosnell and Ben Cooper.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or to the charity of the donor’s choice.