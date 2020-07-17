Dr. Philip Hunter (Died: July 16, 2020) Jul 17, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dr. Philip Hunter, 74, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday morning at his home.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Greene COVID-19 Cases Rise, County Mask Mandate To Go Into Effect Wednesday Greene County BOE Approves Revised Back-To-School Plans Karen Jones (Died: July 14, 2020) Greene County Schools Provides Updates On Virtual Learning, Mask Use Cats, Dogs Get New Lease On Life Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.