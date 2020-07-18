Dr. Philip Pryor “Phil” Hunter, 72 of Greeneville passed away Thursday peacefully at his residence following a courageous battle with Huntington’s disease.
He professed his faith in Christ and was saved at age nine. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church.
Dr. Hunter was a graduate of Greeneville High School, and received his bachelors and master’s degrees from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, in Agriculture. He then earned his doctoral degree from Virginia Tech in Plant Pathology. He spent his career dedicated to the advancements in Agriculture and retired as superintendent of the University of Tennessee Tobacco Experiment Station. He served on various agriculture boards throughout the state and nation as well as other countries such as South America.
He loved his community and served in various capacities including the Exchange Club of Greeneville where he helped faithfully each year with the Field Day activities that provided opportunities for kids of all ages across Greeneville/Greene County; the Ladies Classic basketball tournament charter member/organizer; Greene County Fair Board where he served in many capacities such as president; he served not only his community but also those that had been struck with disaster through mission work in various states. He served in various Sunday School teaching roles at both Asbury and Christ U.M. churches, he loved gospel music and traveled routinely to listen to various groups.
Dr. Hunter was an avid University of Tennessee athletics fan.
Most important – he was the best friend, dad, uncle and poppy who would always light up the room when he was around!
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years: Stella Sauls Hunter; his parents: Arnold and Lois Hunter; and his parents-in-law Frank and Blanche Sauls.
He is survived by his sons: Matthew Hunter and his wife, Hannah, of Rogersville, and Ben (Tessa) Hunter of Greeneville; grandchildren: Morgan and Noah Hunter of Rogersville, and Ande Kate King and Harper Hunter (Jackson Owens) of Greeneville; a sister-in-law: Mary Garland; one very special niece: Rachael (Casey) Cooper; very special and close family friends: Dr. Larry (Joy) Trevathan of O’Fallon, Missouri, and Dr. Michael (Karen) Bible of Chuckey; and special caregivers: Leslie Dishner, Tish Rittenour, Sarah Caldwell, the staff and nurses at Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice as well as the great doctors and nurses at Vanderbilt Neurology Center in Nashville – all of which provided exceptional care and will forever hold a place in our hearts.
Funeral services will be Monday at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home Chapel in Greeneville. The Rev. Matthew Hunter will officiate. Funeral services will be streamed live as well.
Graveside services will be Tuesday at 9 a.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, etc. — memorial contributions may be made to the Walters State Community College Agriculture Scholarship Fund in Phil’s name.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.