Dr. Robert Berry (Died: Dec. 28, 2020) Dec 29, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dr. Robert Berry, age 62, of Greeneville, passed away Monday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Chris Alexander Carter (Died: Dec. 15, 2020) Nashville Officer Who Saved Others Is CDHS Graduate Sun Names 29 Players To All-Greene-County Football Team Report: 2 From Greeneville Die In Crash Teresa Regina Morgan Crawford (Died: Dec. 24, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.