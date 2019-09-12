BREVARD, N.C. — Dr. Robert S. “Bob” Hoeke, 86, of Pisgah Forest, North Carolina, passed away Monday at Elizabeth House Hospice in Flat Rock, North Carolina.
He was born in Birmingham, Alabama.
He was a retired professor of business and economics who, during his career, taught at The University of Tennessee, Kansas State University, Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville, and Tusculum College, as well as Western Carolina University and Blue Ridge Community College after his official retirement. He began his professional career as an economic analyst with the Central Intelligence Agency.
He was a lifelong member of the First Church of Christ, Scientist.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years: Ann; a daughter: Carol Hoeke-Friberg and her husband, Reto, of Longwood, Florida; son: Stuart Hoeke and his wife, Christy, of Chuckey; daughter: Laura Hoeke, of Charlotte, North Carolina; daughter: Janet Hoeke, of Boise, Idaho; and grandchildren: Seth, Heather, Colin, George, Sarah, Lee, Kaitlynn, Ben and Claire.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents: Fred and Eva Hoeke, of Knoxville; his brother: Fred; and his grandson: Cody.
Bob was an extremely generous man, who devoted his life to education and helping others develop the tools and knowledge to lead successful lives and careers. He pioneered programs to give active military an opportunity to earn advanced degrees while still serving; developed programs to bring advanced education to economically challenged communities; was instrumental in bringing personal finance classes to the North Carolina public schools; and worked with the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business to help numerous institutions gain accreditation of their business schools.
Bob earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, a Master of Science in Industrial Management and Finance, also from the University of Tennessee, a Master of Science in Economics from the University of Wisconsin, and a Ph.D in International Economics from the University of Wisconsin.
There will be a memorial service with a reception Saturday at 11 a.m. at Moody-Connolly Funeral Home & Crematory, 181 S. Caldwell St., Brevard.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Robert S. Hoeke Scholarship at Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, or to the general scholarship fund at the university of the donor’s choice.
