Dr. Robert Street Berry went to be with the Lord on Monday. He was born in August 6th, 1958 in Morganton, NC and grew up in Chapel Hill. He graduated from North Carolina State University and later from the University of North Carolina School of Medicine. During his education, he served short stints in Haiti and the Mississippi Delta and spent a year at Regent College in Vancouver, BC receiving a graduate Diploma in Christian studies.
He did his Internal Medicine residency at the University of Alabama in Birmingham where he eventually met and married Blair in 1993. They moved to Greeneville, TN in 1996 at the suggestion of his friend Dr. Phil Thwing. He worked in the Emergency Department at the former Takoma Hospital for several years. In 2001, he decided to open a walk-in clinic that was geared toward serving the uninsured by using a fee-for-service model that did not take insurance thereby keeping down costs for the patients. Last year he changed to a direct pay membership model, DirectMD Greeneville, and enjoyed focusing on his patient-members. Dr. Berry loved his patients and was known as a good and caring listener and a skilled diagnostician.
He and Blair were married for 27 years and have two daughters, Margaret and Bekah, who are both registered nurses. As a family they enjoyed hiking with their dogs and played fierce games of Scrabble while watching “The Lord of the Rings.” He also leaves behind his sister, Marki Berry Davis, his brother, Dr. Johnny Berry and his sister, Ann Berry Holladay, along with multiple nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life will be announced once the Covid crisis improves. If you would like to make a contribution in his memory, please consider Compassion International at www.compassion.com, 1-800-336-7676 or John and Vera Mae Foundation at www.jvmpf.org, (601) 354-1563.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.