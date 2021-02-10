ELLINGTON, FL — Dr. William A. Schueller, 81, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away Monday evening in the Johnson City Medical Center due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
He was born April 14, 1939, in Xenia, Ohio.
Dr. Schueller obtained his undergraduate degree from The Ohio State University and his Doctorate Degree from Case Western Reserve.
He is survived by his wife: Joyce Schueller; two sons: Robert Schueller (Vivian Lawrence) of Memphis, Tennessee, and Thomas (Jeannine) Schueller of Summerville, South Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Browns Springs Baptist Church Cemetery fund in Mosheim, Tennessee, or Carter's Station United Methodist Church Cemetery fund in Greeneville, Tennessee.