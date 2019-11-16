JOHNSON CITY — Dr. William P. “Bill” Dotson Jr., 76, of Johnson City, died Tuesday at Franklin Woods Community Hospital following a lengthy illness.
Bill was a native of Jenkins, Kentucky, and was a son of the late William Paul Dotson Sr. and Inez Cleveland Dotson.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, retiring in 1981 as a Major, following 20 years of service.
Bill was a graduate of the University of Missouri receiving a Bachelors of Science degree in Electrical Engineering, the University of Tennessee Space Institute receiving a Masters of Science degree, and the Air Force Institute of Technology receiving a doctorate in Philosophy.
Following his retirement from the U.S. Air Force, he worked with Bell Telephone Lab in New Jersey, Texas Instruments in Johnson City, and then as a mathematics professor at East Tennessee State University.
Bill was a member of Et Kappa Nu and Tau Beta Pi Fraternal Organizations.
He was a pilot and enjoyed flying his own airplane.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years: Pat Dotson; a daughter: Marie Sepe and her husband, Don; a son: Robert Dotson; grandchildren: Cameron and Allessandra Dotson; brothers: Fred and Ed Dotson; sisters: Cecilia Pippin and Lois Boggs; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Monday from noon until 1 p.m. in the East Parlor of Appalachian Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. on the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home.
The graveside committal service with full military honors will follow at 2 p.m. in Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Those who prefer to make memorial contributions, please do so to The Southern Appalachian Ronald McDonald House, 418 N. State of Franklin Rd., Johnson city, TN 37604.
