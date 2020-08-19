Drew Wells, 82, of the Debusk community, passed away Monday at Johnson City Medical Center.
Drew graduated from Greeneville High School in 1955, and was active in the “Oldies” Alumni Group.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served six months on Iwo Jima.
Drew retired from National Business Forms. He was also a former owner of Shady Springs Golf Course, and was an Auxiliary member for 37 years of the Greeneville Police Department.
He was a member of Amity Presbyterian Church.
Drew was an avid photographer.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years: Patsy Phillips Wells; a son and daughter-in-law: Dwayne and Ruth Wells; a granddaughter: Nicolle Wells; a sister-in-law: Carolyn Wells; a special niece: Keema Wells; several cousins; two brothers-in-law: Paul Phillips and Joe Phillips; and a special friend: John Bay Smith of Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his parents: John and Norman Wells; a brother: David Wells; a sister: Carolyn Miller; and 3 brothers-in-law: John Phillips II, Jack Phillips and Bobby Miller.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Carol Baird and the Rev. Kathleen Wright officiating.
Friends and family are requested to meet Saturday, at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home to go in procession to the 10 a.m. graveside service at River Hill Cemetery. Greene County Honor Guard will conduct a military graveside service.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Wilhoit, Joe Byrd, Joe Phillips, Bobby Gene Wells, Bradley Hopson, and Jeremy Crum.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.