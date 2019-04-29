Dustin McGhee, 28, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at his home.
He is survived by his wife: Megan McGhee; two sons: Hunter McGhee and Thomis McGhee; his father: Kenneth McGhee; his grandfather: Steve McGhee; one brother: Michael McGhee; special aunts: Tricia and Charles Cutshaw, and Lisa and David Macon; an uncle: Scotty and Brenda McGhee; cousins: Heather Randolph, Seth Macon, Cody Macon, Chelsea Powers and Kaylee Cutshaw; his father-in-law: Phillip Fellers; his mother-in-law: Sue Swatzell; a sister-in-law: Amanda Fellers; and a great-grandmother: Bertha McGhee.
He was preceded in death by his grandmothers: Phyllis McGhee and Vivian Taylor; his grandfather: Lloyd Cutshall; and his mother: Sharon Seay.
The family will receive friends Monday from 5-8 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown.
Funeral services will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Tommy Melton and the Rev. Hubert Metcalfe officiating.
Interment will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Seth Macon, Cody Macon, Gerald Fellers, Bill Bolinger, Noah Bolinger and Andrew Long.
Honorary pallbearers will be Cody Freshour, Justin Roberts, Jacob Hensley, Justin Freshour, Kevin Roberts, Justin Davis, Johnathan Davis, Robert Davis, Buddy Hartman and Scotty Shelton.
