Dwane B. Reed, 82, of Greeneville, died suddenly Saturday morning at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in Germany.
Dwane retired from Greeneville Light & Power as a customer service engineer.
He attended Horse Creek Church of God and was a member of the Golden Sunshine Sunday school class.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years: Shirley Kay Reed; one son and daughter-in-law: Eddie and Lisa Kinser; one grandson: Evan Andrew “Drew” Kinser; two sisters-in-law: Peggy Reed and Mayme Seaton; and a host of church family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Andrew J. and Selma Burkey Reed; and one brother: Edward J. Reed.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens Honor Garden with the Rev. Bobby Morrison officiating. Those who wish to travel in procession to the cemetery are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1:15 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Charles Brumley, Eric Keasling, Tim Peek, Jackie Seaton, John Seaton and Randall Shelton.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his memory be made to Hearts, Hands & Hope for Haiti, P.O. Box 1045, Blowing Rock, NC 28605.