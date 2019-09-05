Dwayne Collins, 60, of the Cedar Creek community, passed away Monday evening at Johnson City Medical Center.
He retired from Lear Corporation.
He was a member of Cedar Creek Presbyterian Church.
Dwayne enjoyed muscle cars, rod runs, car museums, bluegrass music and the Titanic.
Survivors include his wife: Debbie Collins; one daughter: Leslie Ellenburg; two grandsons: Jared and Grayson Ellenburg; two granddaughters: Katie Ellenburg and Breanna Green; one sister and brother-in-law: Lisa and Gary Vine; one brother: Robbie Collins; his father: Orville Collins; a sister-in-law and her husband: Diane and Johnny Foshie; uncles and aunts: R.B. and Clara Ruth Humphreys, Teddy and Vivian Humphreys, Buzz and Marie Collins, Danny and Judy Collins, Barbara and Keith Livingston, and Linda Humphreys; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and special friends: Darlene Freshour and the nurses and staff of DaVita Greeneville Dialysis.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Mary Collins; a brother: Gene Collins; his grandparents: Ray and Hazel Humphreys, and Orville and Bonnie Collins Sr.; and his mother-in-law: Betty Beach.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Harrell Cobb and the Rev. Marci Cobb will officiate.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. Friday to go in procession to GreeneLawn Memory Gardens for the 10:30 a.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be Petie Southerland, Jared Ellenburg, Grayson Ellenburg, Larry Waddell, Jamie Ellenburg, Bradley Humphreys, Gary Vine and Roger Brank.
Honorary pallbearers will be John Lacko, Wayne Tweed, Bobby Dale “Ace” Collins and Kenny Renner.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cedar Creek Presbyterian Church Youth Fund or Shriners Hospitals for Children.